The 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit kicks off on Monday (well, Sunday night). Our staff will be camped out inside Cobo Hall all day Monday and Tuesday to bring you the latest news, photos, and videos, and we’ll have a lot more coverage happening over the weekend, as new things break.

Before the madness starts, here’s a quick recap of everything we expect to see at the Detroit Auto Show. Don’t see your favorite automaker on the list? That means there’s no press conference scheduled and we don't expect anything from that automaker. (Sorry, Ferrari fans.)

Audi

Q8 E-tron, A5/S5 Cabriolet, and more

Audi already teased its Q8 E-tron concept, an electrically assisted coupe-crossover-thing that’ll battle the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe when it goes on sale. We’ve already seen the Q8 testing in its production body, and it won’t be too long before it actually goes on sale. Audi will also use the Detroit show to mark the U.S. debut of the new A5 and S5 Cabriolet. We've heard there's something else in store, too, whatever it may be...





Bentley

Continental Supersports

The quickest and most powerful Bentley yet, the Supersports serves as a swan song for the current Continental GT range. Its biturbocharged W12 engine has been massaged to produce 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque, and the coupe will run to 209 miles per hour. There'll even be a convertible version, though that model will only hit a measly 205 mph. Pfft. Bentley will show its latest Conti to the world at a small event on Sunday.





BMW

5 Series and 6 Series

Despite debuting many months ago, the BMW 5 Series will finally make its U.S. debut in Detroit next week. It’s hard to say if BMW will show the full model range, but of note will be the new M550i xDrive – the quickest 5 Series ever – and the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid. BMW will also show an updated version of the 6 Series, with a few modest tweaks.





Chevrolet

Traverse

Teased in the shadowy image above, Chevy’s new Traverse crossover will bow in Detroit. We’ll be able to tell you everything when it debuts on Monday morning, but for now, mum’s the word on any real details. We do know that, unlike the current Traverse, it won’t be an exact copy of the GMC Acadia. The Chevy will be much larger, with more space inside for passengers and cargo.





FCA

Ram Rebel Black Edition

If you're thinking, "That's it?", you aren't alone. This special edition Ram will show its blacked-out face in Detroit, and that'll really be the only big debut from the Fiat-Chrysler group. That's because FCA chose to focus its efforts on the Consumer Electronics Show, where it debuted the semi-autonomous, all-electric Portal concept. It's unclear if FCA will ship the Portal back to Detroit in time for the auto show, but hey, at least there'll be a badass Ram to look at.





Ford

F-150

We recently spied an updated F-150 out testing, suggesting a refreshed truck could debut at the Detroit show. New front and rear fascias look to be the most obvious changes, though we won't rule out the possibility of an updated powertrain or two – maybe even the long-rumored diesel. Ford recently confirmed a hybrid F-150 is in the works, but it's still too early for that to show its face. Of course, there's always the possibility of some big Mustang news – maybe a GT500 – but we won't bet our bottom dollar on it.





GMC

Terrain

Earlier reports suggested General Motors would bring two new crossovers to this year’s show. We already know about the Traverse, but the second CUV is expected to be the smaller, Equinox-based Terrain. GMC isn’t holding a press conference during the media days, but is hosting an offsite event on Sunday evening, that includes a reveal. Expect to see the new Terrain in all its glory sometime that night.





Honda

Odyssey

Honda says its new Odyssey minivan “will feature new powertrain technology, sophisticated styling, and showcase a new suite of innovative features.” Sounds good to us. We hope it looks exactly like these kids' teaser sketches, too. Look for the full details midday Monday, after Honda’s press conference.





Infiniti

QX50 Concept

We’ll see Infiniti’s new QX50 crossover in concept form; consider it a thinly veiled look at the production model. The automaker already confirmed the new QX50 will use a 2.0-liter, variable-compression, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, and the small CUV will benefit from the automaker’s ProPilot semi-autonomous driver assistance tech.





Kia

GT

Kia first showed its GT concept in 2011, but the production version is set to debut at the 2017 Detroit show. We know it’ll be a sleek, four-door car, with a turbocharged engine. The GT (name not confirmed) will be the company’s quickest accelerating car to date, and we’ll see it in person on Sunday evening. For now, have a look at the full gallery of teaser images, plus a video.





Lexus

LS

Lexus’ new LC coupe uses a brand-new platform, and we’re told it’ll be stretched to form the bones of the next-generation flagship LS. The Japanese automaker already told us about its plans to show the LS in Detroit, but that’s really all we know for now. LS 500 and LS 500h seem like safe bets to us, given the LC uses the same engine/naming structure, and an LS F could even be in the cards for the future.





Mercedes-Benz

E-Class Coupe, GLA facelift, and more

Mercedes already took the wraps off its new E-Class Coupe, though the Detroit Auto Show will mark the two-door’s first public appearance. In addition, a facelifted GLA-Class crossover was teased this week, suggesting it’ll be revealed next week. We’ve also heard that a new version of the AMG GT or a special edition model could take the stage, though it's unclear exactly what that'll be.





Nissan

Qashqai

Even though Nissan has offered the Qashqai in other markets for a few years now, it’s never found its way to the States. That’s about to change, largely thanks to U.S. consumers’ increasing appetite for crossovers. The Qashqai will slot between the Juke and Rogue in the automaker’s U.S. lineup, though it’s unclear if its tough-to-pronounce name will carry over. Rumors have suggested “Rogue Sport” or something similar. Stay tuned.





Toyota

Camry

The next-generation Toyota Camry will go on sale later this year, and we’ll see it for the first time next week. Toyota already teased its new midsize sedan, promising a range of new powertrains and a stylish exterior. Of course, it’s still a Camry, so don’t expect anything too crazy. Toyota also has a second press conference on the media schedule, focused on the very vague term “mobility.” Your guess is as good as ours regarding what news will be announced during that event.





Volkswagen

Tiguan and I.D. Concept

The long-wheelbase version of Volkswagen’s new Tiguan will bow in Detroit. Called Allspace elsewhere, it’ll simply be known as Tiguan here in the U.S., with seating for up to seven passengers. It’ll debut alongside a second I.D. concept (the first one was shown last fall in Paris). This new I.D. will reportedly combine a bit of VW’s past with its future, and should be some sort of electric Microbus-esque concept.





Volvo

XC60?

No, that question mark isn’t a typo. Honestly, we have no real idea of what Volvo is bringing to Detroit, despite having a press conference on the schedule. Our best guess is the next-generation XC60 crossover, recently spied testing in the arctic, but it might be too early for that one to show its face. Looks like we’ll know when you do, on Monday.