The new Ram 1500 Rebel Black special edition takes the brand’s off-road-oriented pickup and gives it some more style by adding fashionable black accessories. We’ll see the meaner looking truck in just a few days during the debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

This special edition Rebel lives up to its name with black hues on the wheels and brush guard. The truck is available in the model’s standard color palette. The tweaked parts might really have some visual pop on a brightly colored truck or they would blend in well with a dark shade.

Most of the Black edition’s major upgrades are inside the truck. The cabin features black heated seats with Rebel embroidery. As an additional option, buyers can spec Katskin black leather seats. Light Slate Gray stitching provides a visual flourish to the chairs, instrument panels, center console lid, and door panels. Black anodized trim also decorates much of the interior, including on the doors, console, instrument panel, and gauge cluster rings. Since this truck excels off-road, Ram adds deep rubber floor mats for protecting the nicer interior from snow and mud.

Other than the aesthetic upgrades, the Black comes with all the off-road amenities from the standard model. For example, the 33-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, and skid plates mean there’s still plenty of capability when the pavement ends.

The Rebel Black is available with either a 5.7-liter V8 that produces 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 410 pound-feet (555 Newton-meters) of torque or a 3.6-liter V6 with 305 bhp (227 kW) and 269 lb-ft (364 Nm) of torque. Both use an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Pricing for this edition starts at $46,910, after $1,320 for destination. They start arriving at dealers in March 2017.

