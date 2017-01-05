Hide press release Show press release

New Ram 1500 Rebel “Black” Shown for the First Time at 2017 North American International Auto Show

Ram 1500 Rebel Black special edition builds on brands off-road pickup leadership

Available in all Rebel colors, the Black package is the first time the popular off-road truck has offered Black wheels, brush guard and all-black Katskin interior

Pricing for Ram 1500 Rebel with Black package starts at $45,590

January 5, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - At the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Ram Truck will introduce a special edition of the popular Ram 1500 Rebel — the Rebel Black.

The Ram Rebel Black special edition traces its origin to one of the truck brand’s fastest-selling off-road powerhouses, adapting dark features as a design component. The package is offered with all available Rebel colors, adding black wheels, brush guard and theme-matched all-black interior.

“Adding the Rebel Black package to an already aggressive off-road truck will continue feeding the momentum Rebel is creating for the Ram Truck brand,” said Mike Manley,Head of Jeep Brand and Ram Brand, FCA - Global. “The Ram Rebel is unique in the full-size truck segment with 33-inch off-road tires, air suspension and custom interior details.”

The Rebel Black interior features black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings. All-black heated seats with black “Rebel” embroidery stay to the theme, highlighted by Light Slate Gray accent stitching, which traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors and seats. Deep rubber floor mats capture snow and mud. Additional luxury can be had with optional Black leather Katskin seats.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Black special edition is available in crew cab with either the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 or 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 at a starting MSRP of $45,590 plus $1,320 destination. Rebel Black will start arriving in dealerships in March 2017.

About Ram 1500 Rebel

The Ram 1500 Rebel brings an aggressive, one-of-a-kind, off-road design to the full-size truck segment, offering customers a custom truck with capability.

Equipped with factory lift, 33-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and other off-road-ready features, Rebel drops right into a core segment of the truck market with unique design cues and can-do attitude backed by Ram Truck engineering. Ram 1500 Rebel also takes advantage of exclusive air suspension in order to offer increased ride height.

New front grille design and “RAM” branding offer a new styling signature for Ram Truck. Rebel is also distinguished by unique interior colors and materials, including Radar Red and Black seats with tire tread-matching patterns.

The Ram 1500 Rebel is available in three short wheelbase Crew Cab configurations with a standard 4x4/3.6-liter Pentastar V-6/TorqueFlite 8 combination, delivering 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque; a 4x2 5.7-liter HEMI V-8

with variable valve timing, fuel-saver technology and 395 horsepower/410 lb.-ft. of torque mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission 4x2; or HEMI-powered 4x4.

About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with America’s longest-lasting line of pickups.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.

In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.

Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:

Longest-lasting line of pickups

Best-in-class ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 29 mpg and 754 miles with Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable fullsize off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.