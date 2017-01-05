Can you imagine how much effort it’s going to take to get off your future couch and get into your future self-driving car? Hyundai engineers believe they have the solution with the company’s Mobility Vision smart house concept, introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

In Hyundai’s Mobile Vision smart house (no relation to the Disney Channel movie) concept, your autonomous car docks with your home to become part of your living space. The car can also act as air conditioner or emergency generator for the home, and can feed media to the home’s screens and speakers. But when you need to leave home, you can simply stay in the car “lounge” as it drives away autonomously. The idea is that there’s almost no transition between living space and driving space.

"What if we could combine elements of your home and your car so they became one space?" asked Mike O'Brien, Hyundai’s vice president of corporate and product planning, at Hyundai's CES press conference.

In a demonstration video, Hyundai showed how an owner might sit in a chair to watch a movie or work inside their home, with the car "docked" to the side of the house. As soon as the owner needed to travel somewhere, the chair whisked them inside the vehicle, which then started driving toward the destination.

"Your mobile chair would transport you inside an autonomous vehicle that is literally attached to your home," O'Brien said. "The car is moving, but you can the other passengers can travel in complete comfort without even feeling the sensation of moving."





The other half of Hyundai’s vision for the future of transportation is the Ioniq Scooter. As the name suggests, it’s an electric scooter meant for “last mile” travel ­– say, from a train station to one’s home or from a parking garage to your office. The scooter stores inside the front door of the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, so it’s always accessible.

The scooter automatically charges when it’s stowed away, and has built-in lights for safety. There’s a sensor that prevents the Ioniq Scooter from accelerating until the rider is safely seated aboard. Riders push a thumb pad to accelerate or brake, video-game style. And Hyundai promises the scooter is lightweight for better maneuverability, and easy to fold in one motion.

A device like the Ioniq Scooter makes sense because, "EV customers in dense urban environments might not have convenient or affordable access to parking or charging stations where they live or work," O'Brien said.

Hyundai is hard at work developing plug-in and autonomous cars, but these two concepts show some of the ways that those vehicles will better fit in with the world around them.

Source: Hyundai