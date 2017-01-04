Codenamed “P14,” the new McLaren part of the company’s second-generation Super Series will serve as a direct replacement of the 650S Coupe. The Woking-based marque has published today the first details of its new supercar set to feature a carbon fiber Monocage II body structure, which will bring not only a weight loss, but also increased strength and rigidity.

Tipping the scales at 1,283 kilograms (2,828 pounds) without any fluids, the P14 is going to be 18 kg (40 lbs) lighter than the outgoing 650S, prompting McLaren to say it’s new model is going to be the lightest in the segment. Besides going through a healthy diet, the first of 15 new cars mentioned in the company’s Track22 business plan will also feature a lower center of gravity to boost handling and stability.

Not only that, but getting inside the 650S successor will be easier thanks to a wider cabin entrance and lower side sills. McLaren goes on to specify the “P14” is going to provide the driver with “excellent all-round visibility,” thus making the supercar easier to live with on a daily basis. At an additional cost, buyers will be able to tick the “Visible Monocage” box on the options list that will bring an exposed carbon fiber look on the inside section of the A-pillars.

Official details about what will power it have not been disclosed, but it will likely be an evolution of the biturbo V8. McLaren’s engineers are probably massaging the 3.8-liter unit to deliver more than the 650 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (678 Newton-meters) of torque accessible in the aforementioned 650S. Rumor has it the model in question is going to be called 720S, which would imply the V8 will be dialed to a mighty 720 hp (537 kW) following an increase in displacement to four liters. That being said, it’s better to wait for an official statement on the matter.

McLaren will debut the 650S successor on March 7 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, with full details, images, and pricing to be disclosed the same month. At some point in 2018, a Spider version will likely join the lineup.

Source: McLaren