An all-new Continental GT is expected to break cover in the latter part of the year, but not before the current model goes out with a bang. In a short, but sweet teaser video released on social media channels, Bentley provides a glimpse of the car in question and says it will take the wraps off its most extreme model to date on January 6.

From what we are able to see so far, it will feature a fixed rear wing made from carbon fiber, along with tinted taillights, and a set of red brake calipers lurking behind massive wheels. Other noticeable features include hood vents also dipped in carbon fiber and a pair of chunky side skirts.

So, what sort of Continental model is being teased here? If we were to make a wager, it’s likely the Supersports serving as a last hurrah for the current generation. If our assumption is correct, it means Bentley has prepared a hardcore version of the GT Speed with an upgraded iteration of its meaty W12 engine, so expect the biturbo 6.0-liter unit to deliver more than the 633 horsepower (472 kilowatts) and 620 pound-feet (840 Newton-meters) of torque available in the Speed.

As far as performance is concerned, the bump in power corroborated with some aero trickery should reduce the time necessary to achieve the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint, which in the Speed takes 3.9 seconds. Seeing as how the possible Supersports will have an abundance of carbon fiber, maybe a weight loss is also in tow for “the most extreme Bentley ever.” That should pay dividends not just in terms of acceleration, but also as far as top speed is concerned, so expect the new range-topping Continental to do more than the 206 mph (332 kph) achieved by the Speed.

If it's indeed a new Supersports, it serves as a follow-up to the previous model pictured above launched in 2009 with more power and less weight than lesser versions.

We are not excluding the possibility of this being a different Continental version. Perhaps something along the lines of a new GT3-R? We’ll know for sure on Friday and most likely Bentley will have it on display in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Bentley