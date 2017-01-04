In keeping with the ongoing mobility theme found at CES, Toyota introduced its new Concept-i – an advanced, artificial intelligence-equipped vehicle that learns and grows with the driver. Designed by Toyota’s Calty Design Research center in Newport Beach, California, the outrageous looking exterior is only part of a much more advanced platform.

Like most autonomous vehicles, the Concept-i was designed around the driver. A powerful artificial intelligence system named "Yui" is able to connect the car to the person behind the wheel, gradually learning things like driving patterns, schedules, frequent stops, and more.

With a number of advanced automated technologies, the Concept-i is also able to ensure enhanced safety for the driver. Those systems include visual and haptic stimuli that monitor activity behind the wheel while both in autonomous and normal driving modes.







The advanced interface system is centered on the dash – but forgoes the typical touchscreen setup in place of something more simplistic. It begins with what Toyota calls a "visual representation" of the AI system that’s able to immediately communicate critical information to drivers and passengers alike.

The system uses light, sound, and even touch – yes, touch – to interact with those in the cabin. The lack of screens on the interior allows the Concept-i to provide information only where and when it is needed. Colored lights in the foot wells, for example, indicate whether the car is in normal or autonomous driving mode, while projectors warn of possible blind spots.

All that advanced interior technology comes to a head on the exterior, which was designed specifically to put those features to use. The door panels are able to greet the driver and passenger as they approach, while the rear of the vehicle displays text and signals to communicate any upcoming hazards. The front fascia is also able to communicate whether the car is in a normal or automated driving mode.

Toyota hasn’t said what will power the concept car – likely some form of an electric powertrain – though we don’t expect this concept to make its way to production. The Concept-i will be on display at CES 2017 in Vegas.

Source: Toyota