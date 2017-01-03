Ringbrothers’ stayed quite busy at this year’s SEMA Show by unveiling three new creations at the event in November. Now that things are less busy, the guys are bringing one of these amazing vehicles to Jay Leno’s Garage. The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro G-Code doesn’t look heavily modified on the outside, but the tuners do a masterful job of incorporating some serious upgrades.

The client for the G-Code loved the look of the ’69 Camaro and wanted to keep it looking like one. However, he wasn’t against some tweaks. For example, the nose features hidden headlights like the RS model, but the covers don’t retract when the lights are on. Instead, the LEDs shine through. The grille and bumper feature machined parts that look fantastic, too. The rear is similarly customized with a billet bumper and unique LED taillights.





Ringbrothers slots a 416-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) supercharged Chevy LS3 V8 under a carbon fiber hood, which has a replaceable center section. The tuners estimate the mill is good for about 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 800 pound-feet (1,085 Newton-meters) of torque. The Camaro needs the ample power because it’s no lightweight. According to Leno’s scale, the beast weighs 3,953 pounds.

The interior shows the client’s preference of comfort and style over making things too hardcore. The seats are beautiful and look quite comfy. The custom gauges are impressive, too.

Ringbrothers estimates that there are 5,000 hours in this project, and Leno’s video is the first chance for the owner to drive his custom Camaro. The guy clearly spared no expense in the build, and other than complaints about a touchy throttle, he enjoyed the ride in his amazing vehicle.

For SEMA, Ringbrothers also brought a custom Ford Mustang convertible and Cadillac ATS-V with a body like a ’48 Caddy. They were all impressive creations. We hope they show up in Leno’s garage soon for similar deep dives into the builds.