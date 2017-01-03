Miami Vice is one of the iconic television shows of the 1980s, but the 1986 Ferrari Testarossa hero car from it just can’t seem to find a long-term owner. After previous sales attempts in 2014 and 2015, the white coupe with the cheese-grater rear fender flares will now be part of Barrett Jackson’s Scottsdale, Arizona, auction from January 14-22. There won’t be a reserve, so Sonny Crockett’s ride will be sure to have a new owner soon.

During the first two seasons of Miami Vice, Crockett drove a Ferrari Daytona convertible, which was actually a kit car based on a Chevrolet Corvette. Ferrari sued. As settlement, the show’s producers agreed to blow up the faux Daytona on screen in exchange for two Testarossas. The factory in Maranello originally delivered these hero cars in black, but showrunner Michael Mann requested a repaint in white to make them more visible when filming at night.

This Testarossa is an early example with a single mirror on the driver's A-pillar. A mid-mounted 4.9-liter flat-12 produced 390 horsepower (291 kilowatts) with a five-speed manual gearbox. The interior features a beige leather interior that still appears to be in good condition in these photos.

Crockett's Testarossa went into storage in 1990, and it re-emerged on the market in late 2014 on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $1.75 million. In August 2015, the Ferrari was part of the Mecum Daytime Auction in Monterey, California.

Where the Testarossa showed 16,124 miles at the time of the Mecum sale in 2015, Barrett Jackson has now listed it at 16,500 miles. The vehicle comes with authentication from Ferrari North America and Ferrari Classiche, plus a copy of the original title from Universal Studios. A letter from Ferrari North America, the factory blueprints, a Miami Vice Universal Studios bumper plaque, and City of Miami Windshield Permit lend further credence that this is the real deal.

Source: Barrett Jackson