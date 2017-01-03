Honda will run an ad spot during Super Bowl LI in 2017, marking the second straight year the company will invest in the Big Game. Given the Ridgeline spot was able to find success last year – or more specifically sheep singing Queen’s "Somebody to love" – the company hopes its new commercial will do the same.

This time Honda will show off its all-new 2017 CR-V. Introduced back in October and available to buy in December, the CR-V is redesigned from top to bottom. It features an all-new exterior, and a more powerful 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 190 horsepower (141 kilowatts) and 179 pound-feet (242 Newton-meters) of torque. One of the best-selling SUVs in the segment, it's the ideal vehicle to get in front of the eyes of more than 100 million people.

"The Super Bowl is the appropriate stage to introduce America to the bold and sophisticated new Honda CR-V," Susie Rossick, assistant VP-Honda Auto Marketing, said in a statement.

"With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary.”



Honda is just the second automaker so far to confirm its attendance in this year's Super Bowl, following Kia. Toyota and Mini – which both had ad spots last year – have already confirmed they won’t be releasing a commercial this year.

The Super Bowl LI appearance by the CR-V will be the third in the small SUV's history. The first came in 2007 via the spot "News," which saw the CR-V traveling through an issues of USA Today in various photos. In 2012, Honda plugged the then new CR-V once again with a spot called "Matthew’s Day Off," paying tribute to the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and starring Matthew Broderick.

The company released any details about the new spot just yet. But if it’s anything like last year’s, it should be fun to watch.

Source: Honda