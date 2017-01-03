Both are set to debut in 2020.

Ford Mustang Hybrid. Ford F-150 Hybrid. You read that right. They're both happening, and today, Ford confirms these two electrified vehicles will debut in 2020, just three years from now. They're two big parts of a major electrification push – Ford says "13 new global electrified vehicles" will come to market in the next five years.

Details are slim about the new Mustang Hybrid, Ford only saying it "will deliver V8 power and even more low-end torque." We're not sure if that means four- or six-cylinder motivation, but we do like the idea of instant torque for maximum burnouts. Hybrid burnouts. The Mustang Hybrid will initially be offered in North America, and mum's the word on its availability elsewhere.

We don't have any real details about the F-150 Hybrid, either. All we know right now is that it'll arrive in 2020, "will offer powerful towing and payload capacity and operate as a mobile generator," and will be sold in both North America and the Middle East. 

The Mustang Hybrid is part of a $700 million investment in Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan facility, which will also create 700 new jobs. The F-150 Hybrid, meanwhile, will be built alongside the regular pickup at the company's truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

 

Source: Ford

