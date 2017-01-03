Electric vehicles are literally everywhere now – just take a look outside and you probably won’t need more than an hour to see at least one EV. We also bet you are familiar at least with the basic mechanism an EV works. But apparently that’s not the case with American drivers, as a new study has revealed about 60 percent of them are not familiar with the subject at all.

The survey, organized by Altman Vilandrie & Company (AVC), asked 2,557 Americans "Which of the following best describes your knowledge of electric vehicles?" Roughly 60 percent said they’ve "never heard of electric vehicles" or they’ve "heard of electric vehicles but don’t know much about them."

Furthermore, even those with knowledge for electric cars have expressed skepticism on the future of the EV mobility. For 85 percent of the surveyed, the lack of charging stations is the top reason for not buying an EV, while 83 percent see the price of a new EV too high and 74 percent think charging takes too long for their daily needs.

"While the EV adoption rate is low, there are signs of strong latent demand in the marketplace," Moe Kelley, Altman Vilandrie & Company director and co-director of the survey, commented. "The auto industry still needs to make more low-priced models available to consumers as well as finding a way for more drivers to try out an EV. If those things happen, we should see the EV adoption rate accelerate."







According to the company that conducted the survey, the EV market would grow significantly when electric vehicles become more affordable. The launch of Tesla’s Model 3 with a price of $35,000 is expected to generate up to a five times higher adoption rate, while if more manufacturers join the market with affordable models the EV adoption rate will be increased by nearly 24 times the current rate.

"Price matters, and our analysis shows that more affordable models would go a long way to changing the perception that EVs are luxury items for the urban elite," said Soumen Ganguly from Altman Vilandrie & Company. "Both electric and self-driving vehicles are the future of personal transportation but carmakers need to make sure consumers are excited about going electric now, and that goes beyond the obvious environmental benefits."

Check out the press release section below for more details from the survey.

Source: Altman Vilandrie & Company via Car and Driver