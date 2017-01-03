Hot on the heels of yesterday’s announcement about unveiling the GLA facelift on January 9, Mercedes has released the first teaser image with the mid-cycle refresh for its smallest crossover. The darkened image is actually quite revealing as it gives us the opportunity to have a look at the new fog lights and the modified grille. The bumper has gone through mild cosmetic surgery and we are also expecting a light update for the headlights.

We only have the attached teaser image from now, but chances are the same array of tweaks has been applied at the back where the 2018 GLA likely has a new bumper and slightly different taillight graphics. New alloy wheel designs and body paints should round off the changes on the outside.

The “fitness program” as Mercedes likes to call the GLA’s facelift will also bring some changes inside the cabin, although details are not available at this point. We are expecting to find the latest infotainment system and quite possibly new trims and options to keep things interesting should you be in the market for a premium small crossover.







While the European model is available with a rich variety of engines, the U.S.-spec GLA teased here can be had only with either a 208-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter or a stronger 375-hp handcrafted AMG 2.0-liter. The first one powers the GLA250 and its all-wheel-drive GLA250 4Matic counterpart, whereas the beefier unit from Affalterbach is reserved for the range-topping GLA45 available exclusively with AWD.

It remains to be seen whether Mercedes has plans to diversify the GLA lineup in United States or the crossover will solider on in these three flavors. We will know what’s what next Monday when the facelifted version in U.S. specification will bow in Detroit. The European model is probably heading to the Geneva Motor Show scheduled for early March.

Source: Mercedes-Benz