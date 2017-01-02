Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is working with Google to develop its future infotainment system software, and will show a concept of that integration at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The demonstration involves a Chrysler 300 that has had its 8.4-inch Uconnect display software replaced with a system based on Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat.

FCA says that working with Google would allow the company to retain the feel and functionality of its current Uconnect infotainment system (pictured above) while integrating the many features and apps available for Android devices. The Android open-source operating system is widely used on tablets and smartphones. The demo at CES will show that the in-car system can control not just climate control and the radio, but also works with apps like Google Maps, Pandora, Spotify, NPR One, Pocket Casts, and Google Assistant.

“This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction,” Chris Barman, FCA head of electrical engineering, said in a statement.

FCA will not hold a press conference at this month’s Detroit Auto Show to focus its attention on CES, signaling the brand’s attention to in-car technology. The automaker already has a partnership with Google subsidiary Waymo to develop a fleet of self-driving Pacifica Hybrid minivan prototypes.

Many car infotainment systems already support Android Auto, which allows smartphone owners to use their device’s features on the car’s built-in display.

Source: FCA