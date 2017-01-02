On sale for a little over three years, the GLA is about to receive a minor mid-cycle update to remain fresh and competitive in the challenging luxury crossover segment. As it was the case with the A-Class, CLA, and CLA Shooting Brake facelifts, the cosmetic tweaks will be kept down to a minimum as Mercedes’ designers will only fiddle with the bumpers by giving them a light cosmetic surgery. Slightly different graphics for the headlights and taillights are also in tow, but nothing to write home about.

It’s the same story with the interior cabin, albeit the company with the three-pointed star logo might decide to spice things up by introducing new trims and colors to give buyers more customization options. An update for the infotainment is also on the to-do list, while the Dynamic Select system with adaptive dampers is believed to become standard across the GLA range, with the exception of the entry-level variant.

At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping GLA 45 is expected to solider on with 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque coming from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine shared with the other AMG models of the A-Class family. Power will be channeled to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox enabling the high-performance crossover to run the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in a swift 4.3 seconds en route to an electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph).

The Mercedes GLA facelift will be introduced in a week from today in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show. Sales should begin shortly thereafter.

As a reminder, a roadmap published in July last year revealed plans for a GLA Coupe for 2017, but that’s no longer the case as it has been updated since then and now the GLA facelift takes its place. There is however a rumor about a GLA Coupe slated to arrive in 2019 based on the crossover’s next generation, but it’s way too early to say whether it will actually happen.

