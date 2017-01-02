The fourth and final teaser for the production-ready Kia GT (name not confirmed) is also the most revealing to date as it gives us the chance to check out more of the exterior and interior details. While in the previous clip we saw the hood vents, this latest video also reveals car will have side vents, which isn’t all that surprising taking into account the 2011 GT concept also had them. Another connection between the two cars will be at the front where the road-going model will also feature a pair of vertical vents, albeit much better executed than what the concept had.

We should point out the car being teased here is the range-topping version, so the lesser models are not going to look as sporty as this. The crown jewel of the range will feature quad exhaust tips and a plethora of glossy black accents all over the body, including on the upper half of the side mirror caps and on the aforementioned hood vents.

The attached clip also reveals the flagship version will be powered by a turbocharged engine, although its identity is not being disclosed. Our money is on the biturbo 3.3-liter V6 from the Genesis G90 where it 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (509 Newton-meters), but we won’t be surprised if it will be massaged to deliver more punch in the road-going GT.

Kia’s latest teaser also reveals the spicy model’s engine will be hooked up to an automatic transmission, and we already know this combo will create the brand’s fastest-accelerating model ever. It will cover the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in as little as 5.1 seconds and max out at 151 mph (244 kph), according to the first teaser.

Depending on version, Kia will sell the newest entry in its growing portfolio with rear- and all-wheel drive layouts, while lesser trims will pack four-cylinder engines. The Europe-bound GT is expected to get a thrifty diesel as well, and chances are a six-speed manual is in the offing as well.

The wraps will finally come off on Sunday at 18:00 EST and the car is going to be exhibited in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show.

Source: Kia