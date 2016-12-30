All that puppy power comes courtesy of a 6.8-liter V10.

On January 2, 2017, the 125-foot-long Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker will hit the streets as part of the Rose Parade in California. It’s officially the longest and heaviest float ever built, and under the hood it will be powered by a Ford V10.

Certified by Guinness World Records, the float weighs in at more than 137,000 pounds (62,142 kilograms), and stretches out to 125 feet (38 meters). Dreamt up by Lucy Pet Products, the float will feature eight dogs surfing on waves generated by a mobile wave machine. More than 5,000 gallons of water will sit atop the float.

Power comes courtesy of a Ford 6.8-liter V10 paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. It’s the same engine and transmission setup used on trucks like the F-650 and F-750, and comes with 320 horsepower (238 kilowatts) and 460 pound feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque – meaning it’s up for the task of towing this puptastic parade float.

"When we set out to break the longest and heaviest single-chassis parade float Guinness World Records title, we knew we needed a bulletproof powertrain we could count on to reliably carry it down Colorado Boulevard for the Rose Parade,” says Joey Herrick, president and founder, Lucy Pet Products. “We’re confident that our surfing dogs, dancer JoJo Siwa, and all of our special guests are in for a smooth ride with the Built Ford Tough engine at the heart of our float.”

The float itself was built by Fiesta Parade Floats, and will use the 5,000-gallon water tank as its centerpiece. Apart from eight surfing dogs – yes, real dogs – the float will come with a tiki hut, tropical fish, palm trees, and even an actual lifeguard to ensure the seas aren't too… ruff.

Source: Ford

 

More from Ford:

Be part of something big