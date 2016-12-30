Hide press release Show press release

How do you move the world’s longest and heaviest parade float and deliver the reliability needed for one of America’s storied parades? With a highly proven truck engine known for its hauling and towing capability – Ford’s legendary 6.8-liter V10 gasoline engine.

Measuring more than 125 feet long and weighing more than 137,000 pounds, the Lucy Pet Products 2017 Rose Parade float is the longest and heaviest in parade history. It features eight dogs surfing on waves generated by a one-of-a-kind mobile wave machine in a 5,000-gallon water tank. Underneath its flower-coated exterior, this record-breaking float is powered by Ford’s 6.8-liter V10 gasoline engine and heavy-duty TorqShift six-speed automatic transmission found in the company’s F-650 and F-750 medium-duty trucks.

“When we set out to break the longest and heaviest single-chassis parade float GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, we knew we needed a bulletproof powertrain we could count on to reliably carry it down Colorado Boulevard for the Rose Parade,” says Joey Herrick, president and founder, Lucy Pet Products. “We’re confident that our surfing dogs, dancer JoJo Siwa, and all of our special guests are in for a smooth ride with the Built Ford Tough engine at the heart of our float.”

The theme of Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K9 Wave Maker 2017 Rose Parade float is “beachside paradise.” Built by Fiesta Parade Floats, its centerpiece is a 5,000-gallon water tank. A portable surf machine will generate waves continuously along the parade route for eight dogs to surf. The dogs were chosen earlier this year in nationwide auditions.

The float features a tiki hut, vibrant tropical fish and palm trees. A functional lifeguard stand on deck houses an actual lifeguard to direct the float driver, who is operating blind underneath it all.

“Ford is proud to power the world’s longest and heaviest parade float,” says Kevin Koester, Ford medium-duty truck and Super Duty fleet marketing manager. “As the U.S. commercial vehicle sales leader for 31 years, we’ve seen a lot of applications for our vehicles – but hauling the world’s longest, heaviest parade float certainly stands out. With the broadest line of commercial vehicles available, Ford has you covered, whether you need a truck to haul soda, sand or surfing dogs.”

The 6.8-liter V10 gas engine powering the Lucy Pet float came from a Ford F-650 truck. Ford is the only automaker to offer a gasoline-powered engine in the medium-duty truck segment. With 320 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, the 6.8-liter V10 is available for F-650 and F-750, the biggest trucks Ford makes. Other hardworking applications for this tough powertrain include trucks used for construction, utilities, towing, beverage delivery and garbage collection. The V10 is available with a CNG/propane gaseous engine prep package for conversion to compressed natural gas or propane autogas.

The Ford-built 6.7-liter Power Stroke® V8 turbo diesel is also available for F-650 and F-750. It delivers a standard best-in-class 270 horsepower and 675 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as available outputs of 300 horsepower with 700 lb.-ft. of torque and 330 horsepower with 725 lb.-ft.

Ford proudly builds F-650 and F-750 medium-duty trucks at Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. Sales of the all-new trucks are up 59 percent year-to-date through November.

Lucy Pet Products, based in Thousand Oaks, California, is family owned and operated. Proceeds from the company directly fund The Lucy Pet Foundation, which seeks to reduce pet overpopulation and the euthanasia of more than 80,000 dogs and cats per week in the United States. The Lucy Pet Rose Parade float helps attract attention to the foundation’s pet-saving mission. Learn more at www.lucypetproducts.com.

The 128th Rose Parade starts at 8 a.m. PST, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. It will be broadcast live. Check local listings for details.