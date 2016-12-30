Rapper and actress Queen Latifah had her 2015 Mercedes-AMG S63 stolen in Atlanta, Georgia, while her bodyguard was pumping gas. Latifah wasn’t in the vehicle at the time.

According to the police report, a white BMW pulled up next to the Mercedes at the gas station. Someone in the Bimmer got out, climbed into the S63, and sped away. Police later found Latifa’s vehicle at an apartment complex along with the BMW and a Dodge Charger. A witness reported seeing three men nearby.

The thief caused minimal damage to the S63, according to TMZ. Police found lemonade and fruit punch bottles inside the vehicle, though.

It’s not entirely clear how the thief was able to steal the Mercedes. The bodyguard may have left the key in the sedan. Alternatively, if the sedan had a proximity key fob – an option on the S63 – then the criminal might have been able to slide in, push the Start button, and speed away.

TMZ reported that Latifa was especially concerned about the crime because there was an important contract in a bag in the sedan’s trunk. The thieves rifled through the bag but didn’t take the document.

In 1995, Latifah was the victim of a carjacking near the Apollo Theater in Manhattan. Thieves stole her BMW 740i and shot her boyfriend at the time in the stomach. He survived the injury.

According to the local news, criminals stealing cars while the owner pumps gas is a serious problem in the area. If you’re afraid of someone taking your vehicle, be sure to carry the keys with you and lock the doors when you’re outside the car.

Thieves have recently been targeting vehicles with push-button start by using devices for capturing the communication between the key fob and the car. When the National Insurance Crime Bureau tested one of these gadgets on 35 new and used models, investigators were able to unlock 19 of them and drive away 18 of those.

Source: Fox 5, TMZ, New York Times

Photo Copyright: DFree / Shutterstock.com