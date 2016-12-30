Safety is sexy; that phrase was never more true than with the introduction of the Bricklin SV-1. Dreamt up by automotive pioneer Malcolm Bricklin – the same man responsible for bringing Subaru into the U.S. – the SV-1 hit the scene in 1974, and touted its many safety features, including an integrated roll cage, 5 mile-per-hour (8 kilometer-per-hour) bumpers, and side beams.

Unfortunately, all that safe thinking didn’t translate into sales. The added equipment made the car too heavy to compete, and production ended in 1975 after just two years. Less than 420 original cars are known to still exist. Of those remaining examples, this one could be the most pristine. With just 1,800 original miles (2,896 kilometers) on the odometer, it's up for sale on eBay and has a asking price of $42,900.







It’s in absolutely immaculate condition. The seller says the car has been kept in a climate-controlled garage since new, and has all the original fixtures – including the exterior finish, wheels, and tires. Under the hood is a Ford 5.7-liter Windsor V8 that came on the car when new, which is able to produce a respectable 220 horsepower (164 kilowatts). Like all 1975 models, this one uses an automatic transmission.

One of its defining features were the gullwing doors, which are, thankfully, in working condition. The seats are finished in a two-tone quilted brown leather, while the dash, door panels, and center console wear the same design. The original steering wheel remains, as do all of the original gauges.

With just nine days left on the auction, the seller is asking $42,900. Granted, that’s not exactly the cheapest Bricklin you can find – other examples typically retail for about $20,000 – but it is the cleanest we’ve one ever ever seen. So if you're into obscure '70s sports cars, this might be the one for you.

Source: eBay