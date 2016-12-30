A new video from Auto Express shows the performance capabilities of two supercars that aren’t the range toppers in their respective lineups. While once the top dog among the variants, the Mercedes-AMG GT S is rapidly moving to the bottom of the pack as the company introduces the GT R and spy shots show the GT C Coupe. Its challenger is the base model Audi R8, and customers can get even more grunt by spending extra for the V10 Plus model.

These two supercars have a similar price, but buyers get very different vehicles have paying the six-figure costs for them. The R8 has its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 behind the driver, and the mill powers both axles. Conversely, the GT S uses the classic layout of placing the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 in front of the occupants, and the engine motivates the rear wheels. Both of them have seven-speed gearboxes.

All-wheel drive layouts have a tendency to be heavy, but that’s not a problem for the R8 in this drag race. The Audi is actually somewhat lighter than its challenger from Mercedes.

The only chance that the Mercedes has of winning this race is if its turbocharged engine can produce enough of torque right off the line to negate the Audi’s horsepower, traction, and weight advantages. It’s certainly a tall order, but check out the video to see if the underdog AMG can pull out a victory.

While the standard V10-powered R8 is the base model in the lineup at the moment, rumors persist of a new entry-level variant entering the range, at least in some markets. Audi would allegedly fit the supercar with the 2.9-liter biturbo V6 that’s in the 2017 Porsche Panamera. With 440 hp (328 kilowatts), the powerplant makes 100 hp (75 kW) less than the regular tune of the V10.

Via: Car Scoops