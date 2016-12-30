After inaugurating the Digital Lab in Berlin a couple of months ago, VW is taking further steps to strengthen its IT force by planning to hire more than 1,000 specialists in the Information Technology domain. Some are going to be recruited from the gaming industry, while others will come from high-tech sectors and top-level research.

Half of them are going to be employed at the main IT organization at the company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. Part of the newly recruited workforce will perform its duties at the IT labs in Berlin, Munich, and Wolfsburg where the highly trained staff will apply its expertise in the following fields: connectivity, Industry 4.0, big data, the Internet of things, virtual reality, and mobility services.

In a statement made by Dr. Karlheinz Blessing, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group responsible for Human Resources:

“People who want to shape the future of mobility are coming to Volkswagen. We are tackling the major challenges of the future with the best people: digitalization, software development, E-mobility, autonomous driving and mobility services. For these fields, we are reinforcing our team with top-class experts.”

These future employees will join VW’s recently hired new personnel ranging from AI research workers and design thinking experts to level designers and robotics experts.

It seems VW is ready to put the messy Dieselgate behind it and move forward by investing in the future, one that should bring us tech-heavy cars with a plethora of clever systems developed to make our lives easier behind the wheel. The company’s best-selling model ever, the Golf, is already jam-packed with technology in the recently facelifted guise. Relevant examples include the all-digital 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster and even a semi-autonomous driving system working at speeds of up to 60 kph / 37 mph part of the optional Traffic Jam Assist.

Source: Volkswagen