Created to mark four decades of the Golf GTI, the special edition packs numerous upgrades both inside and out.

Even though it’s now 40 years old, the Golf GTI is not going through a midlife crisis as it’s in a better shape than ever. To mark the hot hatch’s milestone, VW introduced this year the Clubsport Edition 40 special edition available in select markets, including in U.K. where the 1,000 allocated units were sold within weeks at £30,875 a pop. The peeps from Wolfsburg are now sharing a fresh batch of images with the latest special edition Golf GTI featuring a slightly more aggressive body and bespoke 18-inch wheels.

VW Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40
VW Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40

It looks quite sinister in the all-black attire and that menacing exterior is matched underneath the hood by the upgraded turbocharged 2.0-liter engine pushing out 265 horsepower. Ideal while overtaking, the engine has an overboost function that will dial the output to 290 hp for ten seconds. To please both worlds, VW offered the limited-run Golf GTI with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed DSG, both of which enabled the performance hatch reach 62 mph (100 kph) in a brisk 6.3 seconds before hitting 155 mph (250 kph).

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S

Besides the Clubsport Edition 40, VW had an even more hardcore version of the Golf GTI. Pictured above, the Clubsport S with its meaty 310-hp engine is the fastest front-wheel-drive production car on the Nürburgring after lapping the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 47.19 seconds on October 26. It’s improvement of the previous record established earlier this year by the same model with a time of 7 minutes and 49.21 seconds.

Aside from being quicker and way more powerful than the Clubsport Edition 40, the Clubsport S was also considerably more exclusive as VW capped production at just 400 units, with 100 cars heading to Germany and 150 units to U.K. As you would imagine, the car has long been sold out. Capable of doing the sprint in just 5.8 seconds and maxing out at 164 mph (264 kph), it doesn’t come as a surprise the special edition was an instant hit.

Read also:

As a final note, the latest incarnation of the Golf Gran Turismo Injection is the facelifted version featuring 230 hp as standard and 245 hp in the spicier GTI Performance flavor.

Source: Volkswagen

Be part of something big