The Infiniti QX50 Concept that debuts at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show will be our best look yet at the design of the luxury marque’s next mid-size crossover. Though this is still a concept, it’s far closer to reality than the previous QX Sport Inspiration show cars we saw at the Paris and Beijing shows earlier this year.

As with those cars, this latest Infiniti QX50 Concept has striking, expressive styling that’s far more in keeping with the brand’s current design trends than the dated QX50 that is currently on sale. A giant interpretation of Infiniti’s double-arch mesh chrome grille dominates the nose, while almost every body panel is bisected by curves and creases. As is the modern trend for both styling and aerodynamics, the QX50 Concept’s roofline descends noticeably toward the rear, and the rear window is notably angled. A cabin-forward stance lends the crossover a sporty look, while metal skid plates at either end connote a modicum of off-roading ability.

Infiniti hints that the production version of this vehicle, the next QX50, could use the company’s new VC-Turbo engine. It’s a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, but its computer can alter the piston stroke to change the compression ratio and thus optimize for efficiency of power. The engine is expected to produce 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 288 pound-feet of torque (390 Newton-meters), but Infiniti says it’ll be 27 percent more fuel efficient than a V6 engine with equivalent power.

The QX50 Concept will also include some ProPilot technology. That’s the name Nissan and Infiniti use for semi-autonomous systems that will soon be able to navigate intersections without driver interaction. In the QX50, Infiniti says it will be a driver-assist feature than a fully autonomous system, keeping the driver involved in the process but taking over in situations like heavy traffic. The company says ProPilot is production-ready and will be “will be developed further in future production models.” A recent study found that Infiniti owners, as well as owners of other luxury brands, are very interested in self-driving car technology.

Stay tuned for more details on the Infiniti QX Concept when it debuts on January 9.

Source: Infiniti