Buyers can spend extra for a supercharged V8, upgraded suspension, and Brembo brakes.

You might remember Zero to 60 Design’s Ford GT-inspired Mustang GTT as one of the stars of the 2016 SEMA Show, and now the company is announcing pricing and availability for the custom ‘Stang. The model has so much buzz that the company is also boosting the production run to 50 units from the original plan of building just 25 of them. The GTT starts at $124,950, and assembly of the first customer example begins in January. Each one takes around six weeks to build.

Zero to 60 Design is offering the GTT in three trim levels. All of them feature the supercar-inspired look from the SEMA Show. The company’s design modifies every body panel except for the roof. A stretched hood sits atop a massive grille. Wider rear fenders provide a more muscular look, and the tail features circular taillights with obvious cues from the new GT. Even the base model of the GTT gets a custom Magnaflow exhaust and Eibach coil-over suspension. Buyers can pick the body color, and Zero to 60 Design fits its 22-inch wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires.

Moving up to the GTT-S for $142,500 means some serious performance upgrades. Zero to 60 Design fits a ProCharger Stage II supercharger. The company only says the power upgrade is substantial, but the setup is good for 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) from the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 in the SEMA Show car. To handle the extra grunt, the firm also installs an Eibach sway bar kit and Brembo brakes. Tinted windows add extra menace to the exterior.

Ford Mustang GTT SEMA Live


Zero to 60 Design focuses on adding more style to the range-topping GTT-SL for $149,000. It has the same powertrain upgrades as the GTT-S plus a set of Brembo six-piston calipers for the front axle and cross-drilled rotors. The interior benefits from carbon fiber trim and custom components for the seats, center console, and package tray. An upgraded sound system also gives occupants something to hear if the supercharged V8 ever isn’t entertaining enough.

Source: Zero to 60 Design

