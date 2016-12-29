In addition to Hyundai’s previously announced autonomous Ioniq, the South Korean brand is now teasing some of the other high-tech toys the company is bringing to the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 5-8. Among the innovations, the firm is showing an exoskeleton that makes lifting weight easier.

The exoskeletons look straight out of an early ‘90s sci-fi movie, which means we really dig the design. According to Hyundai, they are for “customers who require physical support for lifting or repetitive work, plus assisting members of society whose mobility is restricted.”

Hyundai and Cisco will also demonstrate their partnership on a connected car platform. The tech “will blur the lines between mobility, and living and working spaces,” the firms claim. Separately, the South Korean brand will also showcase its Healthcare Cockpit that will allegedly improve productivity and relaxation behind the wheel.

Hyundai’s autonomous Ioniq will publicly debut at CES. The company will have one on display in the convention center, and others will be demonstrating their capabilities by driving themselves along the Strip. The South Korean brand’s design hides a lidar system behind the front bumper, so the vehicles look largely like the versions now on sale. The company’s tech also uses forward-facing radar, GPS, and cameras for calculating the car’s exact location on the road.





The limited number of autonomous Ioniqs will mean some visitors won’t get a ride. However, Hyundai will have virtual reality goggles at the convention that will allow more folks experience the journey.

Hyundai will introduce the hybrid, plug-in, and electric versions of the Ioniq during the 2017 model year. The company expects the hybrid to be the highest-volume model of the trio, and the company estimates that the efficiency-oriented Blue trim could get 58 miles per gallon combined fuel economy, which would narrowly beat the Toyota Prius Eco’s 56 mpg.

Source: Hyundai