Statement by American Honda Regarding Second Row Outboard Seat Latch Recall: 2011-2016 Honda Odyssey



Dec 29, 2016 - TORRANCE, Calif.

Approximately 634,000 Odyssey minivans affected in the United States;

Additional second row seat slide springs and brackets will be installed, free of charge;

No crashes or injuries have been reported related to this issue



American Honda will voluntarily recall approximately 634,000 Odyssey minivans from the 2011-2016 model years to install additional springs and brackets onto the slide mechanism for the outboard second row seats, free of charge. No crashes or injuries have been reported related to this issue, which was discovered through warranty claims.

Under certain circumstances, the mechanism that allows the outboard second row seats to tilt and slide forward for access to the third row seating area may not properly lock the seat into place when the seat is returned to its normal position, increasing the risk of injury to passengers seated in the second row. Until the required repair has been performed on each vehicle, Honda recommends that, after using the walk-in feature, vehicle owners should slide the seat into the desired position and manually lock the seat into a fixed position by pushing down on the horizontal position adjustment bar.

Additional springs and brackets will be installed in affected vehicles, free of charge, which will provide additional return torque to the mechanisms, ensuring that the seats lock into place. However, due to the large volume of new parts needed to repair affected units, the necessary parts will not be available until spring 2017. As a result, owners of affected vehicles will be informed of the recall in an initial mailed notification letter in mid-February 2017. A second notification letter will be sent to inform owners when parts become available.

Honda is announcing this recall to encourage all owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer as soon as they receive notification from Honda that replacement parts are available for their vehicles. In addition, owners of these vehicles can determine now if their vehicles will later require repair by going to www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138.

Statement by American Honda Regarding Second Row Center Seat Latch Recall: 2016 Honda Odyssey

Dec 29, 2016 - TORRANCE, Calif.



Approximately 7,600 Odyssey minivans affected in the United States

Second row center seat slide latch mechanism will be inspected, and, if needed, adjusted, free of charge

No crashes or injuries have been reported related to this issue

American Honda will voluntarily recall approximately 7,600 Odyssey minivans from the 2016 model year to inspect and, if needed, adjust the slide latch mechanism for the second row center seat, free of charge. No crashes or injuries have been reported related to this issue, which was discovered during internal quality checks.

The latch mechanism that allows the second row center seat to slide forward and rearward may not properly lock the seat into place when the seat adjustment handle is released, increasing the risk of injury to passengers seated in the second row. An authorized Honda dealer will inspect the latch mechanism and, if needed, adjust it to ensure proper operation.

Honda is announcing this recall to encourage all owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for inspection as soon as they receive notification from Honda about this recall. Mailed notification to customers will begin in late-January 2017. In addition, owners of these vehicles can determine if their vehicles require inspection now by going to www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138.

