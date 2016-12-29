These are two separate recalls, but there are no known injuries for either of them.
Honda will recall recent examples of the Odyssey minivan for two campaigns that will both address problems with the second-row seat latches. In total, the repairs will cover 641,600 vehicles in the United States.
The larger recall will cover 634,000 examples of the 2011-2016 Odyssey. The mechanism that allows second-row outboard seats to tilt and slide may not lock properly. Honda plans to install additional slide springs and brackets to repair the problem because the parts increase torque on the mechanism and ensures they lock into place. The company has no reports of crashes or injuries for this issue.
Because of the volume of parts that Honda needs to collect for this recall, the repairs don’t begin until spring 2017. The company is sending an initial recall letter to owners in February, and later a second mailing tells them when the components are available. Until customers can get these repairs, Honda recommends that owners manually lock the seat into “position by pushing down on the horizontal position adjustment bar.”
Honda will also recall the second-row center seat latch on 7,600 units of the 2016 Odyssey. In this campaign, the mechanism that lets the chair slide might not lock properly after someone releases the adjustment handle. This could increase the risk of harm for the person sitting there. The automaker has no reports of injuries from this problem, though.
Honda dealers will inspect the mechanism and will adjust it as necessary. Affected customers will receive notifications in the mail in late January.
The automaker previously recalled the 2015 and 2016 Odyssey earlier this year for a possible fuel leak, but the campaign affected just 39 vehicles. Insufficient welds on the tank could potentially let gasoline drip out.
Honda will introduce the next-generation Odyssey at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, in January. Other than spy photos of a camouflaged example, we have only seen the new one in drawings from the children of the minivan's development team.
Source: Honda