The Grand Tour co-host Richard Hammond has got himself into hot water after he implied only gay men eat ice cream.

During the “Conversation Street” section of episode six, co-host Jeremy Clarkson talked about how much he likes the interior of the Volvo S90. But he said of the bright white example he showed a picture of: “The only problem is that in one of those, you couldn’t enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream.”

“It’s alright, I don’t eat ice cream,” Hammond retorted. “It’s something to do with being straight.”

The comment went down well with the Finnish studio audience, but Clarkson and James May seemed rather taken aback by it.

Clarkson admonished the audience: “Why are you applauding him? What do mean? You’re saying all children are homosexual?”

“Ice cream is a bit - you know,” Hammond replied. “There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream - it’s that way, rather than that way…”

The conversation then got back on script, discussing what they crumbliest chocolate bar is.

Hammond faced an immediate backlash. LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told the BBC: “His pandering to prejudice is bad enough, of course. But the audience applause that he got makes it even worse, and I think it shows that we still have some way to go to end bigoted banter.”

Pride in London took a more light-hearted approach, tweeting:

The make of the Magnum, Wall’s, even had its say:

There has been no official comment from any of the presenters, the show, or its platform, Amazon Prime.

Amazon takes a "hands off" approach to its shows. But even so, it would not be surprising if they take some sort of action as a result of all the criticism.

Otherwise, it was a good episode. Indeed, it was the car-centric episode of the series so far. Click the link below to see the best bits.

And check out the trailer for the next, two-part episode.

Source: Deadline; BBC

Image: MediaPictures.pl/Shutterstock.com