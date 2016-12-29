Michael Schumacher’s legacy is still being felt in Formula 1’s most successful teams claims Ross Brawn, the technical chief who enjoyed his greatest glories with the seven-time champion.

Three years to the day since the skiing accident that left Schumacher with serious head injuries, Brawn feels that both Ferrari and Mercedes owe much to what the German did during his team at those teams.

"Michael, for sure, contributed to the organization and structure that has gone on to achieve success at Mercedes," Brawn said in an interview with CNN that was broadcast on Thursday. "He helped create the success we had at Ferrari and he continued that approach at Mercedes."

Brawn feels that Schumacher’s complete focus on achieving success acted as a huge motivator for the personnel he worked with – as everyone felt they had to give everything.

Asked about Schumacher’s key strength, Brawn said: “When you saw a driver as committed as Michael was, and so single minded about success, it dragged you along as well.

"You knew you couldn’t let the side down, and everyone was the same. You knew when you had a driver so focused on achieving success, that motivated other people.

“Michael just being around was a huge motivator for people and to try to emulate that yourself and create the right atmosphere and create the right positive feeling within the team was an important lesson I learned from watching Michael.”

He added: “With his knowledge and maturity, sitting with a group of aerodynamicists or vehicle dynamists or tyre people and explaining what was needed was invaluable. He was instrumental in creating the systems that contribute to the success that Mercedes has today.”





Family strength

Brawn has also praised the strength of the Schumacher family, which has coped with difficult times since the skiing accident.

He suggests that the fact Mick Schumacher is making good progress in motor racing is proof of how well the family has pulled together.

"With Michael's accident, it's not only Michael that's suffered, it's the family too," said Brawn.

"For the family to be achieving what they've achieved, not only with Mick but with Gina-Maria and her horses, is a testament to the strength of the family and to Corinna."