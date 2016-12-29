Introduced as a prototype in Dubai earlier this year, the Jannarelly Design-1 is a V6-powered sports car evoking roadsters of the 1960s. Should you want to have a roof over your head while driving the back-to-basics machine, an optional hardtop made from carbon fiber is going to be available from next year. For now we only have a preview of the enclosed car, with full details to be released next month. It will likely be a tad more expensive than the roadster, so prepare to pay more than the $55,000 (before delivery fees and taxes) Jannarelly is asking for the open-top Special Launching Edition.

The introduction of a hardtop along with other options like the glass windshield and an upgraded front suspension has caused a delay in the roadster’s launch. Deliveries were supposed to kick off last month in United States, but have been pushed back until later in 2017.

Both the roadster and its coupe counterpart are going to be available with a predominantly fiberglass or carbon fiber body and will share a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter engine sourced from Nissan. A six-speed manual transmission will be responsible for sending 304 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 274 pound-feet (371 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear axle. It’s going to be enough six-cylinder punch for a run to 62 mph (100 kph) in four seconds and a top speed of 135 mph (220 kph) in the case of the roadster, although the hardtop version should mirror those numbers.

Based in Dubai, Jannarelly is a new car brand founded in December 2015 under the company Equation Composites LLC. The name originates from the brand’s designer Anthony Jannarelly, in charge of interesting cars such as the Lykan Hypersport and Fenyr Supersport from W Motors. He co-founded the brand with Frederic Juillot, head of carbon fiber parts producer Equation Composite.

Source: Jannarelly