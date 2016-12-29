2016 was a very important year for Skoda taking into account the VW-owned Czech marque launched some months ago the large Kodiaq SUV available in five- and seven-seat flavors. In addition, the

Mladá Boleslav-based company also introduced the rather controversial facelift for its entire Octavia range. 2016 was also supposed to be the year of the all-new Roomster’s launch, but the rebadged VW Caddy was canned in the aftermath of the group’s costly Dieselgate.

The agenda for 2017 is just as busy as we already know in March at the Geneva Motor Show the Kodiaq will make an appearance in the new Sportline trim. It’s going to feature a slightly more aggressive body, larger alloy wheels, and possibly a sportier suspension setup bringing a lower ride height. As it’s the case with the Superb Sportline, we are not expecting any engine upgrades.

A Skoda insider has told us 2017 will be the year when the Euro-spec Rapid is going to receive a mid-cycle refresh, following the recent launch of the updated Indian-spec model. The current version has been on sale on the old continent since 2012 without any significant updates, so it doesn’t come as a big surprise the small liftback will receive a nip and tuck. These updates will be carried over onto the Rapid Spaceback as well, but probably not right away.

More importantly, the second-generation Yeti will also be unveiled in 2017 and we have it on good authority it will go on sale in the second half of the year. Likely to debut in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, it’s going to be a significant departure from the outgoing model as it will eschew the PQ35 underpinnings to make the switch to the MQB platform set to bring a significant weight loss.

The boxy shape of the current Yeti will be retained to some extent, but Skoda’s design chief has revealed the new model will borrow some styling cues from the larger Kodiaq. Despite the planned diet, the new crossover is going to be bigger than today’s model and that will pay dividends in terms of cabin space and cargo area where Skodas are known to shine.

Rumor has it next year the Octavia RS family will be extended to include a more powerful 245-hp version joining the recently introduced 230-hp facelifted model. The latter doesn’t have the electronically controlled front axle differential lock of the pre-facelift RS 230, so most likely Skoda will implement the hardware as standard in the beefier version to sweeten the pot.