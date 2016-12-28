This is the longer, lovelier version of the Opel Insignia Grand Sport that may or may not actually happen. Similar to the Holden Commodore ute concept we featured just a few days ago, this Insignia Grand Sport limousine is just a rendering – but it’s an interesting, handsome proposal nonetheless.

Using all the same styling cues found on the standard sedan, this Insignia limo channels its inner Mercedes S-Class Pullman. It extends the rear significantly thanks to some added bodywork in the center, and tacks on some extra legroom in the rear, painting a more luxurious picture of the Opel overall.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a proposed Opel Insignia limo. Back in 2009, limousine builder Wilcox introduced its own Opel-based limousine proposal with six doors, a more upscale interior, and a drastically extended wheelbase. Unfortunately, that concept never came to fruition.

Limo or no limo, the new Opel Insignia Grand Sport is still the most luxurious-looking sedan the company has ever built. A heavily-revised front fascia gives way to a smoother set of body lines and a more sculpted rear. Already we’ve seen the new Opel rendered in coupe and OPC trim – both of which are expected to debut sometime in 2017.

Thankfully, all that added luxury should be helped out by a range of newer, more powerful engines. The base Insignia Grand Sport will feature both a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that will produce 163 horsepower (121 kilowatts), and a 2.0-liter unit that will produce 247-horsepower (184-kilowatt). The hotted-up OPC variant – which is expected to arrive sometime in 2017 – will put to use the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with the ability to push out well over 320 horsepower (238 kilowatts).

Source: X-Tomi Design