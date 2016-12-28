The German tuner M&D Exclusive Cardesign is giving owners of the pre-refresh Audi A7 and S7 an opportunity to bring their sport sedans up to the performance sedans of the latest RS7 and maybe even surpass it. The updated body kit makes the four-door coupe look more muscular, too.

M&D starts this specific conversion with a 2013 S7 that produces 414 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) from its stock 4.0-liter biturbo V8. By overhauling the powerplant, the tuner is able to push the output to 690 hp (515 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm). The company has to install an upgraded air intake, improved turbocharger, a sport exhaust with larger downpipes, high-flow catalytic converters, and custom engine control software to make the huge improvement possible. For reference, the current RS7 is good for 597 hp (445 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) from its 4.0-liter biturbo V8.







For some drivers, such a huge power upgrade isn’t complete unless everyone else on the road knows that this person has something special. For them, the company offers the PD700R widebody kit from Prior Design. The parts include a new front bumper with larger intakes and a lip spoiler, and it flows directly into much broader fenders. Side skirts carry the more muscular look to the back, and a new rear bumper incorporates a larger diffuser. M&D also adds the updated taillights and radiator grille from the latest RS7.

M&D goes further on this example by adding foil designs that take inspiration from Audi’s racing livery. The company overlays black, red, and gray graphics over a pearl-effect glacier white metallic paint. For a little added style, the rear window and glass on the back doors receive a dark tint. A set of 21-inch wheels with matte black spokes and gloss black barrels add a final flourish to the exterior design.







The tuner doesn’t go to such extreme lengths for the interior. M&D installs the steering wheel from the RS7. The company also tweaks the infotainment software so that the front occupants can watch TV while on the move.

Source: M&D Exclusive Cardesign