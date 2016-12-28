Subaru will join its Japanese competitors at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon by bringing a horde of high-performance models, including two new STI Sport concepts. The company will also show off some of last year’s race cars and will reveal some of the first details about 2017’s track vehicles.







Subaru is only currently revealing a single image of the BRZ STI Sport Concept that imagines a more mature version of the sports coupe. On the outside, the model wears a new set of 18-inch wheels and a different body kit with a more aggressive front fascia. Inside, there’s Bordeaux Red upholstery that should appeal to drivers with discerning tastes.

The company will also have WRX S4 STI Sport Concept there. Details are scant at the moment, though. Subaru claims that the vehicle has better performance and a high-quality interior but doesn’t offer specifics about the changes.

In terms of production vehicles, Subaru will show off STI parts for the Levorg and latest Impreza. The company doesn’t detail the all of the components yet, but they include upgrades like more body kits, flexible tower bars, and other chassis stiffening improvements for sharper handling.

Subaru’s motorsports activities will also have a major pretense at the Makuhari Messe convention center. The 2016 WRX STI NBR Challenge from the Nürburgring 24 Hours and BRZ GT300 from Super GT will be on display, and 2017’s updated design for Japan’s Toyota 86 and BRZ one-make racing series will also make a debut there. The general director and some of the drivers from the company’s racing efforts will also be on hand for a lecture.

The Tokyo Auto Salon will run from January 13 through 15. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more photos of Subaru’s wares for Japan’s major aftermarket event.

Source: Subaru, [2]