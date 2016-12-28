There are ways to win a lady’s heart, but I’m fairly sure driving through an airport like a madman isn’t one of them.

But that didn’t stop a Russian man from trying his luck anyway. Last week, Ruslan Nurtdinov drove his Lada Samara through the front doors of Kazan International Airport and then smashed the place up as he tried to get to the airport’s railway station in time for the arrival of his lady friend.

It isn’t clear why he couldn’t simply walk there.

Having cleared the door, he drove through baggage claim, check-in and the departure gate as he tried to reach his destination, all the while pursued by bemused security staff. There were finally able to arrest him when the car stopped after smashing through an exit door. Well, it was pretty much totaled by then. Actually, a Samara is totaled if it needs a new tire, but you get the point.

According to Kazantsky Reporter, 40-year-old Nurtdinov appeared in court on Friday. He said he knew exactly what he was doing: “I had to get on the platform. I was fighting for love!”

The fact he was drunk probably played a large part in it, as well.

Management at the airport, which is situated about 500 miles (800 kilometers) west of Moscow, tweeted after the incident that no-one had been hurt, though some security personnel may have been. Nurtdinov’s reckless ride caused damage totaling $100,000, including a flood caused by a broken water pipe.

Nurtdinov is facing 15 days in prison and is being investigated for other crimes stemming from the incident.

The whole incident was covered by CCTV around the airport and it took all of about 30 seconds for the internet to start messing with it. Including adding "the Benny Hill song" to the footage. Which really works with it.

Source: The Independent; The Daily Telegraph