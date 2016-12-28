Ford will publicly debut the next generation of its experimental autonomous technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January and at the North American International Auto Show soon afterward. Rather than looking like a pair of horns sprouting from a Fusion’s roof, the new solution is a cleaner implementation that resembles a traditional luggage rack.

Ford still wants to make autonomous tech available for ride hailing by 2021 and for consumers by 2025. This upgrade is a major step toward that goal, according to Chris Brewer, the chief program engineer of Ford Autonomous Vehicle Development, in a blog post on Medium. Better lidar sensors that extend from the front pillars let Ford use two of them, instead of four on the roof, and their lasers can detect objects around 600 yards (549 meters) away. The racks along the roof each hold three cameras, and there’s a forward-facing camera at the windshield for monitoring things like changing traffic lights. Radar lets the vehicle “see” through obstructions like rain, fog, or snow. In the trunk, Ford mounts a more powerful computer in the trunk that can process a terabyte of data every hour.







Like the first-gen examples, Ford will test the updated vehicles in California, Arizona, and Michigan. It will also begin evaluating the tech in Europe in 2017. The company’s goal will be to eventually make the system sophisticated enough that a conventional steering wheel and pedals won’t be necessary.

A recent law in Michigan allows automakers to run autonomous ride hailing services in the state and clears the way for Ford to set up the business there. The company has already been experimenting at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with how the system would work. A partnership with students there has created self-driving shuttles for transporting people. By taking into account class schedules and weather, the vehicles have even been able to predict where demand would be highest and drove themselves to those locations.

Source: Ford, Medium