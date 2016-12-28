Diesel is a dirty word lately – many auto enthusiasts link it with the Dieselgate, which saw Volkswagen recalling hundreds of thousands of TDI models and paying billions of dollars. But the compression ignition engine invented more than a decade ago is still one of the most efficient motors on the planet – and that’s why many car companies are still working to improve it and make it even more efficient and powerful.

BMW is one of the brands with the biggest diesel ranges in the industry – you can buy literally every model of the Bavarian marque with a diesel engine, except for the hybrid i3 and i8 vehicles. The latest and most powerful diesel unit to come from BMW has six cylinders, 3.0-liter displacement, and 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts), and was introduced with the 750d xDrive and 750Ld xDrive in May this year. In fact, this is the most powerful six-cylinder diesel on the market currently.







This new video, coming from our colleagues at Autoblog.nl, demonstrates how fast the LWB version of the limousine is. In this car, the quad-turbo engine is linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an AWD system, which help it reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in only 4.7 seconds. Top speed is electronically-limited to 155 mph (250 kph).

And that’s not all. Despite being more powerful than the three-turbo diesel it replaces as a range-topping diesel unit in the 7 Series family, the new motor also needs 11 percent less fuel. BMW claims the average fuel consumption stands at between 39.8 and 41.2 miles per gallon (5.7-5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) with CO2 emissions between 149-154 grams per kilometer. The company also explains the engine’s four turbochargers with multi-stage turbocharging technology enable ”boost pressure to be built up even more quickly at lower engine speeds” and therefore to prompt “incredibly swift responses to throttle applications from idle.”

