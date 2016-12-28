Deep-pocketed Alfistis rejoice. Now you can pair the Ferrari-powered Giulia Quadrifoglio with a special watch from Chronoswiss’ Regulator series available for a cool $3,990. You’d better hurry up as only 100 units are going to be made and it’s only a matter of time before it will reach sold-out status despite its rather steep asking price. Created in collaboration with Alfa Romeo USA, the limited-run watch features a 40-mm diameter case made from stainless steel and comes with a two-tone calfskin leather band.

Just like the hot sedan takes advantage of carbon fiber, the watch’s circular dial is made from the same lightweight, yet very sturdy material. The fancy timepiece is adorned with the Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) green logo representing a nod to the Italian marque’s high-performance models. As a special touch, Lucerne-based Chronoswiss will hand paint the serial number on the dial to serve as a reminder it’s far from being an ordinary watch.

It does cost an arm and a leg, but then again the Giulia Quadrifoglio is not exactly affordable either at a starting price of $73,595. The limited-run Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Edition does suit the range-topping Giulia quite nicely and comes from a high-end company that produces only 4,000 timepieces each year, so there’s a premium that has to be paid with such level of exclusivity. For good reason, Alfistis probably think it’s worth every single cent.

The reveal comes at a right time as Alfa Romeo USA introduced its long-anticipated sedan this month in the 505-hp Quadrifoglio spec. Should the asking price be out of your reach, the cheapest version money can buy will set you back $38,990, whereas the mid-range TI kicks off at $40,990. These two lesser trims will be available from next month and will share a smaller 2.0-liter engine rated at 280 hp (209 kW).

