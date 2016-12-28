Tesla's head honcho confirms an all-new Roadster is on the agenda, but it's not a top priority right now.

Back in July 2015, a press release from Tesla detailing some updates for the Model S also contained a blurb about the next-gen Roadster being due in four years. While the original plan was to launch the all-new model in 2019, things might have changed since then taking into account Elon Musk now says a successor is ‘some years away,’ so it’s unlikely we will see it before the end of the decade. While that will come as a disappointment for some people, at least we have reconfirmation a new Roadster is in the works.

It doesn’t come as a big surprise the Roadster doesn’t rank high on Tesla’s priority list since the EV manufacturer has a lot on its plate right now. 2017 will be the year when production of the Model 3 will kick off, a compact sedan set to serve as foundation for a Model Y crossover that will slot underneath the Model X.

 

Let’s not forget the “Master Plan, Part Deux” also refers to the introduction of a minibus and even a semi-truck, which are both scheduled to be unveiled next year likely as prototypes.

For the existing Roadster, which shares fewer than seven percent of its components with the Lotus Elise, Tesla has a 3.0 battery update available for $29,000. It brings an “R80” badge to denote the upgraded battery featuring a capacity of approximately 80 kWh. With the upgrade in place, the Roadster can do almost 340 miles (547 kilometers) between charges. Getting your name on the list requires putting down a $5,000 deposit and arming yourself with patience as Tesla can only upgrade 2-3 car per week because of the increased complexity.

Note: Next-gen Tesla Roadster speculative render pictured.

Source: Jelle Prins, Elon Musk via InsideEVs

