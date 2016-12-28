Lamborghini signaled its hybrid intentions with the Asterion concept unveiled a couple of years ago with the Huracan’s naturally aspirated V10 5.2-liter engine working together with three electric motors. There aren’t any plans for a production version at the moment, but the company’s R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has revealed the brand’s very first plug-in hybrid production car is currently in the works.

The Urus SUV is bound to receive electrification and it’s going to be Lamborghini’s only hybrid model in the portfolio as the Huracan and Aventador will solider on exclusively with naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines, respectively. Not only will the Urus serve as the brand’s first hybrid, but at the same time it will become the first turbocharged model by adopting a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 described as being “completely mandatory” since it must generate plenty of torque to match the SUV’s weight.

A comparable diesel engine would have more torque, but Lamborghini through the voice of its CEO Stefano Domenicali said several months ago there aren’t any plans for a diesel-powered Urus. He did not rule out the idea of doing an all-electric version, but it hasn’t been green-lighted just yet.

Reggiani has made the promise the road-going Urus’ styling will be “pure Lamborghini” and the exterior and interior design will represent a considerable improvement compared to the namesake concept from 2012. He went on to specify the production variant is going to be “much better inside and out” while the R&D emphasis on weight and aerodynamics will pay dividends in terms of handling where Lamborghini wants to be at the top of the SUV game.

Set to be built at home in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Urus is expected to go on sale in 2018, but it remains to be seen whether the hybrid version is going to be available right away or it will join the lineup later on.

Source: Autocar