This is getting a bit ridiculous. The number of teasers released by Faraday Future is simply overwhelming and it feels like they’ve been previewing the car for a very long time. Prepare to add another one as the startup has released a short clip dubbed “Defying Gravity,” which provides a glimpse of the all-electric SUV’s interior set to feature brown leather upholstery and what seem to be individual rear seats.

FF is using some big words to describe the cabin of its first production model, saying the yet unnamed EV will have seats “built to battle the burden of gravity” and is going to deliver “NASA-inspired ergonomics.” Reclining rear seats separated by a large center console are visible and these seem to have electrically retractable foot rests.

The video also provides a bird’s-eye view of the zero-emissions SUVs, showing once again the cameras replacing the conventional side mirrors, along with the full-width headlights and taillights arrangement.

This exhausting teaser campaign is almost at the end since Faraday Future will finally reveal the car on January 3rd in Las Vegas at 2017 CES. At the reveal event, two top company execs won’t be there as Chief Brand and Commercial Officer Marco Mattiaci and VP for Product Marketing Joerg Sommer have allegedly resigned. That’s only one of the problems FF is facing nowadays, with the startup going through major financial problems and some are saying it’s on the verge of going bankrupt.

Getting back to the car at hand, little else is known about it. The model will ride on the company’s new Variable Platform Architecture and will reportedly have a maximum range of more than 300 miles (482 kilometers) thanks to a beefy 92-kWh battery. All-wheel drive is likely on the agenda, along with some autonomous driving capabilities.

In terms of performance, FF suggests it will be quicker than a Tesla Model X P100DL, but we’ll just have to wait and see about that…

Source: Faraday Future