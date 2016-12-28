Back in September, Tesla introduced Autopilot 8.0 bringing a plethora of updates, with one of the most important being a change from reliance on cameras to radar. Available for all Model S and Model X cars fitted with front-mounted sensors and built starting with October 2014, the over-the-air update enables the radar to “see” better up ahead than cameras, thus making it more effective in the event of a potential hazard. The radar sensor can now “bounce” its beam under a vehicle in front to better detect what’s going on and shorten the response time in case of a real danger.

In the attached dashcam footage recorded from a Model S on the A2 near Eindhoven in The Netherlands, we get to see (and hear) how the clever tech works and how it was able to detect and avoid an accident between the two cars in front of it. Approximately two seconds before the Opel Corsa crashes into the back of that black SUV, the driver inside the Model S receives an audio notification from the Forward Collision Warning alerting him of the imminent danger.

Not only was the Model S able to predict the accident, but the Autopilot managed to automatically engage the car’s brakes before the driver. The reveal comes from the man behind the wheel himself, Hans Noordsij, who goes on to specify those inside the two cars in front of his Model S are ok.

This real world situation goes to prove the efficiency of Tesla’s Autopilot 8.0 and how the radar can detect a danger seconds before the driver and how it works hand in hand with the autonomous emergency braking system to diminish the risks of an impact.

Source: Hans Noordsij via Electrek.co