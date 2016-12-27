Porsche’s long-wheelbase 2017 Panamera Executive is now available to build on the company’s configurator in the United States and that means the fun of finding out just how expensive this luxurious sport sedan can be. By ticking the boxes for only the most costly options, the model’s price can balloon from the stock $161,050 (after $1,050 destination) to an incredible $236,500. The $75,450 in options could also buy you a well-appointed 718 Cayman or 718 Boxster.

The Panamera Executive has a wheelbase that’s 5.9-inches (150-millimeters) longer than the standard model. The company can order the bigger body on the 4, 4S, 4 E-Hybrid models, but we are looking at it with the top-dog biturbo 4.0-liter V8 in this case. The powerplant produces 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 567 pound-feet (769 Newton-meters) and routes through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Porsche is well known for offering customers a bevy of options on its vehicles. For the Panamera Turbo Executive buyers can choose from a staggering 15 exterior colors. Five of these cost an extra $3,300: Carmine Red, Palladium Metallic, Amethyst Metallic (see above), GT Silver Metallic, and Chalk. The firm also offers eight wheels. Ours wears the $3,915 21-inch SportDesign units in the same color as the body. A Motor1 editor suggests this purple look would be the prefect shade for the Joker’s ride to chase down Batman.







The German brand offers plenty of additional ways to dress up the sedan’s exterior. For $6,075, the SportDesign Package includes a new front fascia with the air intakes and C-bladed in high-gloss black and side skirts and rear diffuser to match. The air outlet grilles ($565) and side mirrors ($545) bring even more of the purple color to the outside. The $3,855 Sport exhaust with black tips improves the engine’s sound and adds an aggressive look to the rear.

Customers who want high-tech upgrades also have a lot to choose from. For $1,200, buyers can add matrix-beam LED headlights with dynamic cornering light and speed-dependent range. Surround view cameras with front and rear parking assistance are another $1,190. Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist goes for $3,910.

Buyers looking for additional performance can add active roll stabilization for $5,000 with electromechanical adjustments for the front and rear roll bars improve cornering. Ceramic composite brakes are $8,960.







The long-wheelbase Panamera also offers interior options fit for an executive. There are nine leather interior shades. Plus, buyers can pick between multiple types of wood, aluminum, or carbon fiber trim. Noise-insulated glass ($1,240) keeps the cabin quiet. Heated, ventilated, and massaging seats ($4,060) are available for the front and rear, and backseat passengers can use an entertainment system ($2,630) for working on the road.

The Panamera Turbo Executive is the top model for now, but more expensive trims could arrive in the future. We expect a higher horsepower Turbo S is on the horizon, and rumors point to a performance hybrid that could push 700 hp (522 kW).

Source: Porsche