Shoving 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) under the hood of any classic car is an insane feat of engineering, no matter which way you slice it. But it’s somehow even more manic when that car is a 1971 Toyota Celica – which originally came with a 1.4-liter engine significantly less power than that.

Now a ten-year-old build – eight of which the owner said have been reliable – this TA22 Celica was built by a man named Jamie Heritage from Australia, and features a biturbo Lexus V8 under the hood good for the aforementioned 1,000 horses (745 kw). That newfound power is sent to all four wheels, and as shown in the video above, combines to makes for a car capable of making mince meat of drag strips.

Considering the lightweight Celica chassis wasn’t capable of handling all that added oomph, the owner combined R34 Nissan GT-R gearsets and R33 Nissan GT-R diffs to form a functioning all-wheel-drive driveline off a GT-R. A Holinger six-speed sequential transmission, meanwhile, manages all that extra power.

All said and done, the car is capable of hitting 311 kilometers per hour (193 miles per hour) in a 1,000 meter sprint. It’s still shy of the 321 kmh (200 mph) figure, though, which the owner hopes can be achieved in the near future. Until then, just sit back and enjoy the madness of this monster Celica at the Snowy Mountains 1000 event in Australia.

Source: Jalopnik