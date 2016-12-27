Porsche unveiled the Panamera Executive last month at the Los Angeles Auto show in 4, 4S, 4 E-Hybrid, and Turbo flavors. Now, the latter has been pampered by Porsche Exclusive just in time for the third day of Christmas with a Carmine Red exterior and the optional SportDesign package finished in black. The theme continues on the inside where the predominantly black leather cabin is combined with red accents applied onto the dashboard, door panels, and also on the lower section of the center console. Even the two-tone key fob has been color-coordinated with the car’s exterior and interior finish.

Photos of the cabin’s rear have not been released, but in some of the attached imagery you can see the car has the optional rear seat entertainment system with dual 10.1-inch detachable displays mounted on the backrests of the front seats. It also likely has the larger rear center console available at an additional cost and offered with two built-in folding tables.

With this being the Executive version, it means there’s more legroom for rear passengers thanks to the 150 mm longer wheelbase over the regular Panamera, prompting Porsche to say that it has designed the car to be a “chauffer saloon.” Since it’s based on the Turbo model, it means the car has more goodies as standard compared to less powerful versions. These include soft-close doors, rear-axle steering, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and full-LED headlights with the proprietary Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS). You also get this array of equipment with the 4S, while for the 4 and 4 E-Hybrid the folks from Stuttgart will charge you extra.

In United States, the Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive kicks off at $160,000, but the Carmine Red paint is an extra $3,300 and the SportDesign package will set you back an additional $5,655. The aforementioned center console is available for $3,170 while the rear seat entertainment system costs a cool $2,630. That’s just the tip of the iceberg as far as available optional equipment as there are tons of other boxes you can tick. Go all out and you should be able to get close to the $200,000 mark. The more powerful Turbo S version will be even pricier, but that won’t be the most expensive model of the range as the Sport Turismo wagon is expected to command a premium over its sedan equivalent.

Source: Porsche