Having seen the all-new Suzuki Swift in numerous leaks, spy shots, and official renders, the supermini’s design does not actually come as a bring surprise to most of us. It’s an attractive city car that builds on the success of its three predecessors, which have managed to rack up more than 5.3 million sales since the first-gen model’s launch back in 2004.

Suzuki isn’t being very generous with the details at this point, but we do know the info available so far and the adjacent gallery are of the Japanese version scheduled to go on sale on January 4th. The JDM-spec Swift in the RS flavor is going to be powered by a turbocharged 1.0-liter engine linked to a six-speed automatic transmission. There’s no word about how much power it delivers, but a leaked brochure says it will have 112 hp (82 kW) on tap.

Japanese buyers will get to pick from six different trim levels: RSt, Hybrid RS, RS, Hybrid ML, XL, and XG. Depending on version, Suzuki will sell its new supermini with a five-speed manual, a six-speed auto, and a continuously variable transmission. Both front- and all-wheel drive versions are going to be available, along with the 1.2-liter engine joined by the aforementioned 1.0-liter unit.

On the safety side, Suzuki will sell the next-gen Swift in its domestic market with an optional “Safety Package” bringing a Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system, which represents a first for the brand. It bundles a monocular camera with a laser sensor and high-beam assist to enable the car automatically switch from a high to a low beam based on what’s up ahead. Also part of the optional kit is adaptive cruise control that can keep the supermini at a safe distance from the vehicle in front. The equipment will be offered for all trims, with the exception of the XG.

Further down the line, the top-spec Swift Sport pictured above in camouflaged prototype guise will join the family and will have a slightly more aggressive body and dual exhaust tips. More importantly, the hot hatch will allegedly get a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine serving as a replacement for the outgoing model’s naturally aspirated 1.6-liter unit. The mill is going to be borrowed from the Vitara S where it pumps out 140 hp (103 kW) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm), but it might be further tweaked specifically for the new application.

Maybe Suzuki will have the powered-up Swift ready for Geneva, unless it will decide to wait for the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Source: Suzuki