At $49,950, the Laguna used to be Vanderhall’s most accessible three-wheeler, but that’s no longer the case as a new entry-level model called “Venice” has been added to the range and offers the same side-by-side seating arrangement. Priced from $29,950, the base model eschews the Laguna’s hand-laid carbon fiber body to make room for composite panels wrapping the same mono-aluminum chassis to enable a low dry weight of just 1,375 pounds (623 kilograms).

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine sourced from General Motors delivering 200 hp via a six-speed automatic. The decent amount of power corroborated with the lightweight body enable the three-wheeler Venice run to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in less than five seconds and max out at around 130 mph (210 kph).

While the main idea behind the Venice is to offer sheer driving pleasure at a more attainable starting price, it still packs a decent amount of comfort features such as heated seats and an audio system featuring Bluetooth connectivity. On the safety side, it comes loaded with ABS, brake assist, and “performance rotors and calipers” helping the open-wheel vehicle stop from 60 mph in less than 100 feet.

You’ll have to pack lightly when planning a ride in the Venice as the cargo capacity stands at just 4,600 cu. in. (about 75 liters) in the luggage area at the back. Selecting an exterior color should be a piece of cake taking into account the retro-flavored body comes only in three hues: Charcoal Grey, Abyss Black, and Frost White.

Vanderhall Motor Works engineers, tests, and builds the Venice in Provo, Utah, and is already taking orders from anyone willing to make a small deposit of $250 to reserve the model now serving as the company’s cheapest product on sale.

If you are in the market for a three-wheeler but fuel efficiency is your top priority, the production-ready Elio is available for pre-order at a mere $7,300.

Source: Vanderhall