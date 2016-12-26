The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is a sight to behold in its own right, but give it an orange body wrap plus numerous carbon fiber bits and it will certainly become even more of an attention grabber. That’s what the tuners from Vision of Speed were going for when fiddling with the droptop bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese, which now hosts a fixed rear wing made from carbon fiber. Alternatively, an optional track-oriented rear wing that can be mechanically adjusted is also available.

More carbon fiber is visible at the back where the Huracan Spyder now wears a completely new diffuser flanked by quad tips part of a new titanium exhaust from Akrapovic removing 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of fat over the standard setup. At the same time, the Huracan Spyder’s new exhaust also brings a bump in output of approximately 20 horsepower (15 kilowatts) and 16 pound-feet (22 Newton-meters) of torque. By doing simple math, it means the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine now produces about 630 hp (856 kW) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) channeled to both axles via the same dual-clutch, seven-speed gearbox.

Numerous carbon fiber body accents have been applied and these are noticeable on the fuel filler cap, side mirror caps, and at the front on the newly added spoiler lip. These bespoke parts have a correspondent on the inside where the air vents, door handles, and the center console have received a similar carbon fiber treatment. VOS specifies that customers willing to go all out and get carbon fiber on the door sills, paddle shifters, and also on the steering wheel to complete the look.

Rounding off the changes are the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels from Mansory shod in Michelin or Pirelli 245/30ZR20 & 325/25ZR21 front and rear tires, respectively. The baby bull's new shoes can be matched with an optional H&R sport spring kit lowering the ride height of the Huracan Spyder by 35 mm.

Source: Vision of Speed