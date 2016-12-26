M-Sport had previously announced it will field four-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier alongside Ott Tanak in 2017.

Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia will compete in a Red Bull-liveried Ford, while Tanak and his new co-driver Martin Jarveoja will run a different, "geometrically-inspired" livery.

The final designs for the two cars will be showcased at the Autosport International Show in January.