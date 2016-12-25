Mercedes has already tested with former MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, who drove for a filming day with the squad at Silverstone in October.

After the test, Lorenzo reported that braking distances and grip levels in high-speed corners were “insane” and a “different world” to MotoGP.

Plans for new superstar test outings

But now Wolff says he wants to see fellow racing/rallying heroes Rossi and Ogier also try the three-time World Championship-winning breed of Mercedes F1 hybrid turbos.

“Formula 1 also is about entertainment,” Wolff told Gazzetta dello Sport. “And I would love to test the ability of Valentino Rossi and Sebastien Ogier behind the wheel of our machines.

“Yes, my idea is to organise a day with them.”

Rossi has previous F1 experience

Rossi has previously tested many F1 cars for Ferrari, including full-on two-day tests at Valencia in 2006 and Mugello in 2008, when he completed over 100 laps each time.

“If he [Wolff] wants to call me, he has my number,” Rossi told Sky Italia recently when asked if he’d be willing to test a Mercedes F1 car.

“How could I say no? I was lucky enough to test the Ferrari, I am very good friends with many guys in Maranello but [testing a Mercedes] would perhaps even be half a betrayal – but how could you not try the Mercedes if asked?”

Four-time WRC champion Ogier, meanwhile, has never tested an F1 car but has raced in GTs, Porsche Supercup, VW Sciroccos and French F4.