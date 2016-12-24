The G-Class W463 has been around since 1990, but tuners are still finding ways to breathe new life into the iconic off roader bound to be replaced next year by an all-new model. Mansory is the latest to work on Mercedes’ oldest model on sale today by upgrading it with a new wide body kit made from carbon fiber. Custom bumpers and side skirts have been installed, along with fender flares making it 20 millimeters wider on each side compared to the standard model.

All these goodies are compatible with the G350, G500, G63, and G65 for a cool €18,900 (plus VAT), but you can spend even more by asking Mansory to dip the roof and hood in carbon fiber. In addition, the side mirror caps, door handles, A-pillars, and the headlight covers can also benefit from the carbon fiber diet.

Numerous wheel designs in sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches complete the visual updates for the G-Class. This particular two-tone version sits on the largest set of alloys available shod in beefy 305/35 R23 tires.

Photos of the cabin have not been released, but Mansory says there are tons of customization options available and you can cover just about all surfaces in leather or Alcantara. Needless to say, the body’s makeover can be matched on the inside with numerous carbon fiber bits and pieces.

It wouldn’t be a complete tuning package without some upgrades underneath the hood. The G63's biturbo 5.5-liter V8 engine no longer develops 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque as Mansory’s engineers have managed to extract a whopping 840 hp (618 kW) and an electronically governed 848 lb-ft (1,150 Nm).

The tuner isn’t saying a word about the G63 performances, but surely the huge bump in power has slashed a few ticks of a second from the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint. As a reminder, the standard model needs 5.4 to complete the task and will continue to accelerate until the electronic top speed limiter will kick in at 130 mph (210 kph).

With the G-Class racking up more than 20,000 sales this year, it’s no wonder the model is still going strong in the tuner scene.

Source: Mansory