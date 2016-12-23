German shop G-Power is known within the tuning community for its high-horsepower BMW builds. You may remember their recent 615-horsepower (458-kilowatt) M4 GTS, or they’re earlier X5 M with as much as 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts). But this time the shop has turned its attention to another infamous German marque – Mercedes-Benz.

In doing so, G-Power has come up with an AMG GT sports car well worthy of a second look. The factory 4.0-liter V8 has been tuned to produce a whopping 610 horsepower (448 kilowatts) thanks to a new Bi-Tronik five-power module – a healthy increase over the stock 462 horsepower (344 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. From a standstill, it will blast to 62 mph (100 kmh) in just 3.6 seconds.

Under the hood is where most of the magic happens. Even still, the car also gets a set of visual upgrades that help it stand out from the crowd. A slightly revised front fascia and a set of lightweight Hurricane RR alloys wheels keep the original aesthetic mostly intact, while reducing weight and improving chassis dynamics at the same time.

The wheels measure in at 9.0x20-inches at the front, and 10.5x21-inches at the rear, and come wrapped in a set of 275/30R20 and 305/25R21 tires. For the wheels and tire package alone, it will set you back a cool €7,645 ($7,988). The Bi-Tronik five-power module, meanwhile, €2,563 ($2,679). In total, you’ll be paying close to €10,000 ($10,452) to add some oomph to your Mercedes-AMG GT.

If the AMG GT isn't your cup of tea – worry not. G-Power also has an available package for the S63 AMG sedan, which brings power to a whopping 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts) with a top speed of well over 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour).

Source: G-Power